There were major celebrations in Nicole Kidman's family home on Tuesday.

The star received the incredible news that she had been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Being The Ricardos – and was quick to react.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation in Being The Ricardos

Nicole, 54, shared a series of stills from the movie on Instagram along with a heartfelt message of thanks.

She wrote: "WOW! I'm so overwhelmed! Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier, J.K., Nina and with ALL the cast & Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together. This was the hardest role I've ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated.

Nicole celebrated her Oscars nomination with her fans

"To Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother. Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood's greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she's an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you, Lucille Ball."

The mom-of-four concluded: "To everyone who worked on #BeingTheRicardos both in front of and behind the camera, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share! #Oscars."

The star won an Academy Award in 2002 for The Hours

It had long been reported that Nicole was likely to receive an Oscar nod for her role as Lucille Ball. Her critically-acclaimed performance in Being The Ricardos won her a Golden Globe in January.

Nicole has previously won an Oscar for her performance in 2002's The Hours, in which she played Virginia Woolf.

Bella is Nicole's eldest child

Her fans and famous friends flooded the comments section with loving messages – from Rita Wilson to Kylie Minogue and Cindy Crawford. And among the thousands of likes on the post was one from Bella Kidman-Cruise.

Bella is the daughter of Nicole and Tom Cruise; the former couple adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their 11-year marriage. Despite their parents' fame, Bella prefers to keep a very low profile, as does Connor who lives in Florida where he pursues his passion for deep sea fishing.

Nicole pictured with Bella and her younger brother, Connor

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom has 15-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

