Katie Holmes shares touching tribute to daughter Suri you might have missed 

Katie Holmes rarely shares photos of her daughter Suri Cruise on Instagram but over the weekend she posted a subtle tribute to her that made fans swoon.

In the sweet throwback snap, the Dawson’s Creek alum could be seen bending down to snap one of Suri’s shoes when the now 15-year-old was just a little girl. In typical Katie fashion, neither one of their faces was visible in the shot.

WATCH: Katie Holmes shares sweet video of daughter Suri

The actress captioned the photo with red heart emojis and it had even greater meaning considering she uploaded the image on National Daughters Day.

Fans were quick to gush over the photo in Katie’s comments with one writing: “Sooooo cute!”, while another added “Happy National Daughters Day Katie and Suri!”

Although the Coda star keeps photos of Suri at a minimum on her social media accounts, Katie has made several comments about motherhood over the years, and also did so last November, when she opened up about Suri's personality.

Katie and Suri have the sweetest bond

"I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality,” she told InStyle. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. "

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie went casual-chic at Global Citizen Live in cowboy boots

The same day Katie shared her Instagram tribute to Suri, she went on to dazzle at the Global Citizen Live Festival and showed off her toned physique in a white t-shirt paired with flared denim jeans and chic boots that gave us total cowgirl vibes.

The actress was positively glowing as she hit the stage with Bridget Moynahan and she flashed a big smile before heading off stage.

The concert event took place across seven cities and six continents as a fundraising event for Global Citizen and Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World, a campaign to end COVID-19.

