Katie Holmes shares sweet never-before-seen family photos of Suri as she turns 15 The star shares her daughter with ex Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has taken to Instagram with three never-before-seen photographs of her daughter, Suri Cruise.

In celebration of Suri's 15th birthday, Katie proudly posted the new images, including two showing mother and child cuddled up together.

She wrote: "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!! I can't believe you are already 15!" Her post was quickly inundated with birthday messages and good wishes for Suri, Katie's only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The former couple started dating in 2005 and got engaged in June that same year, after seven weeks together. They welcomed their daughter in 2006 on the anniversary of their first date, and went on to marry in Odescalchi Castle in Italy in November 2006. However, in June 2012, Katie filed for divorce after five and a half years of marriage.

The Kennedys star is now in a relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr, who runs the hugely popular NYC restaurant, Ballato, along with his two brothers.

Katie shared three photos of Suri to mark her 15th birthday

Katie and Suri live together in New York, and share an incredibly close bond. While she prefers to keep Suri out of the spotlight, the 42-year-old did give a rare insight into their relationship in a previous interview with InStyle magazine.

She told the publication: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality.

Mother and daughter are incredibly close

"To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

Katie and Tom were married from 2006 until 2012

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie has a very close-knit family and is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother. Her siblings are based in Ohio, where Katie was born, and she often returns home to visit them.

