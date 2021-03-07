Katie Holmes gets fans talking with ageless throwback photo identical to daughter Suri The Dawson's Creek star's fans had a lot to say about the picture

Katie Holmes delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a rare throwback photo of herself as a young actress.

The Dawson's Creek star took to Instagram to post a gorgeous picture of herself backstage during a high school performance in Ohio, where she grew up.

In the image, Katie looked identical to her daughter Suri, and she wrote: "This is a backstage picture from the performance of #thewiz at SJJ highschool in Toledo Ohio.

VIDEO: Katie Holmes shares rare video of daughter Suri

"I was so very excited to be a part of it! Tonight I am thinking of all the kids getting ready to perform on the SJJ stage. HAVE FUN!!!!!!! Break a leg!"

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "You're forever young!" while another wrote: "Ageless beauty." A third added: "You look so pretty." Others reminisced about Katie's days in Dawson's Creek, referencing her character Joey Potterin the comments section.

The Hollywood star grew up in Toledo and previously went back to her hometown in 2019 to deliver a commencement speech to the graduates of the University of Toledo.

Katie Holmes looked identical to daughter Suri in a high school throwback photo

The actress spoke about how her parents supported her dreams after she was discouraged as a young actress, telling students: "My mum saw the look on my face, which was pretty discouraged, and she ushered me out there…

"Kate, don't worry. You have nothing to be ashamed about. You are you and you are who you are and you are from where you're from. Go in, have fun, be yourself. The next audition I had, I nailed."

The Dawson's Creek star is incredibly close to her daughter Suri

Katie has a close-knit family, and is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother. Her siblings are also still based in Ohio, and the star often goes back to visit them.

For over a decade, Katie has been living in New York with her daughter Suri. The actress is incredibly close to her daughter and prefers to keep her out of the spotlight, although gave a rare insight into their bond in a previous interview with InStyle.

Suri is rarely seen in public

She told the publication: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality.

"To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

