Amanda Owen's fans express concern after Our Yorkshire Farm star shares new photos

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen is clearly enjoying the gorgeous weather with her family as the TV presenter and Shepherdess took to Instagram to show off some photos of them enjoying a picnic.

However, some of her fans, who often post messages of support and admiration for the star online, shared their concerns on her recent post.

The snaps see three of her daughters enjoying a picnic in a meadow in the sunshine, complete with an array of their beloved animals joining them. Amanda captioned the sweet photos: "Great start to the day with an al fresco breakfast."

One person wrote in response: "Hope you are all enjoying the weather.... but please be careful in the hot sun it could scorch skin for the next few days."

Amanda shared the sweet photos on Instagram

A second echoed this sentiment, commenting: "The weather is perfect for alfresco dining, remember the sun cream, stay safe xx." Many more fans were loving the TV star's post, as a third said: "Good morning Amanda. I love the way the breakfast party gradually got larger. And how green your grass is. Lovely set of pictures xx."

The new photos come soon after Amanda's previous social media post also had her loyal fans worried. Earlier this week, the 47-year-old shared a photo alongside her children while sporting a bandage on her arm.

One person tweeted in response: "Lovely pics, oh no what [have] you done to your arm!" prompting likes from other followers.

The shepherdess has amassed a loyal following

While Amanda hasn't responded to the comment, followers of the shepherdess will know that she is often open about the trials and tribulations of running a farm – and the injuries that often arise as a result!

Meanwhile, fans have been rallying around Amanda in recent weeks following her announcement that she and her husband Clive have decided to separate.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in June, Amanda confirmed her 22-year marriage was over: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family."

