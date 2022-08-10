Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen worries fans after sharing new family photo The shepherdess appears to have suffered an injury

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen delighted fans by sharing an adorable new photo of her posing alongside four of her children. However, some followers were left concerned after spotting a bandage wrapped around her arm.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen shares good news post break up: 'The sky's the limit'

The 47-year-old looked peaceful in the snap as she stood alongside Miles, 15, Sidney, ten, Clemmie, six, and Nancy, five, outside Ravenseat Farm.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen stuns fans with a heartwarming birth video

Fans were quick to praise the gorgeous photo, with one person writing: "Lovely to see photos of your children, and what a really great help they are to you too," while another added: "Nobody looks like your family doing it. The kids look so natural and loving within this environment. It's wonderful to see."

However, some fans were left a little worried, with one person tweeting: "Lovely pics, oh no what [have] you done to your arm!" prompting likes from two other followers.

While Amanda hasn't responded to the comment, fans of the shepherdess will know that she recently sheared the family's flock of sheep and has previously suffered injuries while doing so.

READ: Yorkshire Shepherdess' fans defend her parenting after social services revelation

MORE: Amanda Owen's daughter Edith is her mini-me in first family photo since split

Back in November last year, the mum-of-nine received a black eye while carrying out the process. She told viewers during an episode of the Channel 5 show: "[Shearing] comes with its dangers, when you're clipping if you're half-decent at it, you make it look a lot easier than it is.

Amanda shared a new snap with her followers

"If your sheep starts to struggle, it’s quite easy to get cut or bashed or bruised and a black eye, of course, which I have actually managed and you, you got a lump out of you as well."

Amanda's latest update comes just months after she announced her split from her husband of 22 years, Clive Owen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in June, she wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

Amanda recently announced her split from husband Clive

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.