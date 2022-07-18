Amanda Owen posts new Ravenseat snaps as she shares 'issues' at farm The shepherdess updated her followers

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen took to Twitter on Sunday to show that things don't always run smoothly at Ravenseat Farm.

The 47-year-old revealed that she and her children Miles, 15, and Clemmie, six, had run into a few issues while gathering hay recently.

Sharing a few photos showing Miles manning the tractor while Clemmie inspected a blocked fuel filter, the mum-of-nine wrote in the caption: "Make hay while the sun shines [sun emoji].

"As per usual we have a few technical issues, this time a blocked fuel filter."

Fans were quick to praise Miles' hard work in the comments section, with one person writing: "I know a young man that can [hands clapping emojis]," while another added: "Is that Miles on the tractor? At this time of year you need all the helpers you can [get]. Great to see everyone mucking in."

A third encouraged the family to take care in the climbing temperatures, commenting: "Hope you are all coping ok with the heat. Take care."

Amanda gave an update on the farm

Amanda's update comes just over a month after she announced her split from her husband of 22 years, Clive Owen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in June, she wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Clemmie and Miles gave their mum a helping hand

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

The shepherdess has been keeping busy since the announcement and even made a guest appearance at the Great Yorkshire Agricultural Show last week, reporting live from the event on Thursday's edition of This Morning.

