WB shocks fans by scrapping Batgirl movie after completion

An upcoming Batgirl movie has been scrapped by Warner Bros after the $90 million production had already filmed.

In The Heights star Leslie Grace was playing the titular hero; the movie was already in post-production and fans expected a theater release alongside a streaming release on HBO Max.

In a statement Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed the news, writing: "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

The project had a $75 million budget but after COVID delays it rose to $90 million.

Leslie starred as Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, alongside Michael Keaton who was returning to the role of Bruce Wayne alongside J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were behind the camera.

No-one involved in the project has spoken out yet however Leslie also removed the costume reveal picture from her social media channels.

Leslie was starring as Btgirl

Fans have been left heartbroken, with one writing: "Insanely disrespectful to everyone involved with Batgirl to not at least release it on HBO Max."

"If the rumors about Batgirl’s cancelled release are true, there is absolutely no excuse for that," shared another. "Leslie Grace deserves better. Brendan Fraser deserves better. Michael Keaton deserves better. The fans deserve better. "

"This Batgirl news is appalling for all the cast and crew who worked hard on the film, and I hope for a swift U-turn by the studio. This ain't the way," tweeted another.