Is new Netflix film The Gray Man worth the watch?

New action thriller The Gray Man only landed on Netflix on Friday but it has already skyrocketed to the top trending films - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying…

The film stars the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Bridgerton's breakout star Regé-Jean Page and follows an undercover agent on a globe-trotting adventure.

WATCH: Ryan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel film

Taking to Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the film. One wrote: "You guys need to see THE GRAY MAN, that movie is a 10/10, like where should I even start from!! The cast, Ryan Gosling!! Chris Evans and RJP( Rege Jean Page)!! The cast is so incredible, then the MOVIE!! Gosh, it's too good!!!"

Someone else said: "Watched #TheGrayMan movie and it was great for action lovers. Tbh it was Chris Evan's negative character which kept me seated to watch it completely, Dhanush's brief role and action was damn good, overall had a good time watching it."

Will you watch the new film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page?

Another viewer added: "The Russo Brothers strike again. The Gray Man. WOW!" and a fourth said: "We just watched The Gray Man - BRILLIANT! We loved it. Real stunts too - so refreshing. All the cast are great. Fantastic action."

Will you be checking The Gray Man out? The film's official synopsis reads: "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it."

