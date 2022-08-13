The biggest book of the summer is getting a TV adaptation - see first-look photos of Lessons in Chemistry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been one of the most-talked about debuts on 2022, and now Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus is being adapted for the small screen.

The series will be led by Marvel star Brie Larson, who will take on the lead role of Elizabeth Zott. Set in the early 60s, the story follows Elizabeth as she finds her dreams of being a scientist dashed thanks to the fact that she lives in a society that believes that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one.

However, when she finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

In the two first-look images released by the streamer, the Captain Marvel actress can be seen transformed into the heroine, complete with her immaculate blonde curls and trusty lab coat, alongside Top Gun Maverick star Lewis Pullman.

The up-and-coming actor, who is the son of The Sinner and Independence Day actor star Bill Pullman, will be taking on the role of Calvin Evans, the star scientist at the research institute they both work at.

In another shot, the pair can be seen wearing more casual clothes as they enjoy some downtime with their dog, Six Thirty. As fans of the book know, there's more to the couple's beloved pooch than first meets the eye.

The cast of the series also includes How to Get Away with Murder's Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane, The Flight Attendant actress Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask, Gaslit's Patrick Walker as Wakely, Halloween Kills actor Thomas Mann as Boryweitz, Better Call Saul star Kevin Sussman as Walter and Masters of Sex's Beau Bridges as Wilson.

While no release date for the series has been set just yet, fans can expect to see the new series land on screens sometime in 2023. We can't wait!

