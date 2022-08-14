The Secrets She Keeps makes huge change as it returns for season two Did you tune into the first episode of season two?

Season two of The Secrets She Keeps kicked off on BBC One on Saturday night and caught viewers up with what has happened following the explosive events of the psychological thriller's first season.

However, viewers watching at home couldn't help but notice that there has been a huge behind-the-scenes shake-up on the show: the actor playing Meghan Shaughnessy's husband, Jack has changed. Find out why here...

While Michael Dorman played the role in the show's first season, Vampire Diaries star Todd Lasance has replaced him for season two.

The actor is also known for his roles in superhero series The Flash, action-thriller Without Remorse, and of course, Australian soap Home and Away, where he first made his name playing the character of Aden Jefferies for more than half a decade.

Michael Dorman who played Jack in season one has been replaced

It's known exactly why Michael chose not to reprise the role for the show's second season, but it's possible that the shooting schedule for the new episodes clashed with another one of the actor's projects.

Todd has opened up about taking on the role

Filming for the new episodes took place during the latter half of 2021 and during that time, Michael may have had to turn down the opportunity due to his commitments on the latest seasons of AppleTV+ sci-fi drama For All Mankind as well as western drama Joe Pickett.

Meanwhile, Todd has spoken out about taking on the character for the show's second season. Taking to Instagram last month, he shared a series of snaps from filming and wrote: "To say I'm proud of this series, is an understatement!! Stepping into this role for the second season was not only terrifying but also one of the most rewarding experiences of my career."

"The calibre of actors I got to work with was so inspiring. And our crew, lead by our PHENOMENAL director Jen Leacey, were an absolute dream," he continued, before adding: "I hope I've done this role justice in continuing the legacy from season one."

