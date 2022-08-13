The Secrets She Keeps season one recap: everything you need to know ahead of season two Warning, spoilers for season one ahead!

The Secrets She Keeps season one had viewers hooked when it aired in 2020 and viewers will be pleased to know that after a two-year wait, season two is finally coming to UK screens this weekend.

So what has happened so far, and where did season one leave off? Here's everything you need to know about the story so far...

The first series of the Australian drama, starring Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael and Arrow's Jessica De Gouw, followed two women very different women, a mummy blogger named Meghan and a struggling first-time mum-to-be named Agatha. The two strike up a friendship after meeting at a supermarket in an affluent Sydney suburb and discover that they are the same age, both pregnant and due at the same time.

However, it soon transpires that both women have more than just a few secrets they'd rather keep hidden. While Agatha actually works, rather than shops, at the upscale supermarket where they first crossed paths, Meghan isn't entirely sure who the father of her baby is.

The series followed two very different pregnant women after they strike up a friendship

While she and her sports reporter husband Jack seem to have a perfect life, it's revealed that they have both had extramarital affairs; Jack is sleeping with a real estate agent named Rhea and Meghan has had a one-night stand with Jack's best friend, Simon.

It soon transpires that Agatha is faking her pregnancy and is out to steal Meghan's baby soon after he is born as she is obsessed with the version of Meghan's life she reads through her blog as well as the idea of being a mother.

Did you enjoy the first series?

After swiping Ben from the hospital and renaming him Rory, Agatha finds herself going to desperate methods to keep anyone from finding out what happens. When her ex-husband Nicky shows up and appears suspicious of her story, she kills him by shoving him off a moving train.

Meanwhile, as the police continue to search for any sign of Ben, they discover a mass gravesite filled with the remains of several babies - indicating that Agatha has done this before.

The show ended with Agatha being arrested and Meghan getting Ben back

The final chapter of the six-part series saw Meghan and Jack finally reunited with their baby, but not without a fight. The tense ending saw Meghan and Agatha come face to face as Meghan pleaded with her former friend to give her baby back, knowing police were on-hand to intervene.

Eventually, Ben was handed over and Agatha was shot in the arm to prevent her from fleeing before being arrested. At the end of the series, she is seen sitting in prison and grieving for the children she lost as well as the children she abducted and the life she could have had with Rory.

Meghan, meanwhile, is shown at Ben's christening, and it is revealed that she has forgiven Jack but has still not admitted to her own affair and even faked a DNA sample for Ben by using the saliva from her eldest son to reassure Simon that the baby isn't his. As a result, Ben's true paternity is still not known.

