Death in Paradise star Ralf Little responds to concerns he is leaving BBC show

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has responded to fans' concerns that he is leaving the popular BBC drama.

Fears of the actor's departure were prompted by a throwback photo posted to Instagram on Wednesday, in which Ralf reflected on the day he got offered the role of DI Neville Parker.

Sharing a snap of the Two Pints of Lager star standing in front of an idyllic backdrop at the top of a cliff in Ireland, he wrote in the caption: "28th May 2019. The Cliffs of Moher, Ireland. The next day I got the call to say I'd been cast in @deathinparadiseofficial and my life changed forever.

"Not a day goes by I don't appreciate how lucky I am. Appreciate every one of you who watched and took DI Neville Parker into your hearts."

Fans quickly noticed that Ralf used the past tense to refer to his time on the show and took to the comments to express their concern.

Ralf shared a throwback post to Instagram

One person wrote: "'Watched', 'took' past tense? Surely not!" while another added: "Ooo past tense????? Please just be a slip... 'Watched' 'took'."

Ralf promptly put his followers at ease, leaving the comment: "Watched it when I first started I mean. Never know how an audience is going to react to an incoming character, especially on a show that's so well loved."

Other fans took the opportunity to praise the star's performance in the programme, with one person writing: "Love Death in Paradise! Can't wait for the next series to get my Caribbean fix!" while another added: "Love, love, love Neville. You play the part so well and long may you continue, please."

Fans were concerned that Ralf might be leaving the show

A third viewer agreed, commenting: "You're fab in Death in Paradise Ralf. I love it!"

The cast are currently filming season 12 of the drama, which is set to return to screens in 2023.

