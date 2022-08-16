Virgin River star teases 'unexpected' twist in season five Ben Hollingsworth opened up about the upcoming series

Virgin River star Benjamin Hollingsworth has teased some "unexpected" twists in the upcoming season of the Netflix drama.

In a recent interview, the 37-year-old revealed that fans can expect trouble from the secretive Melissa Montgomery, played by Barbara Pollard, who was new to season four.

"[Fear] is a healthy emotion to have when it comes to her," Ben told TVLine. "She's obviously up to no good, and the fact that she's having dinner with Jack and Mel at the end is concerning," he added, referring to the shock twist at the end of season four that revealed Melissa to be the sister of respected businessman Nick, who is close with some of the town's major players.

Ben's co-star, Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays leading lady Mel, also revealed that Melissa is going to be a big part of the upcoming series.

"Nick and Melissa getting involved in this glamping business may or may not become problematic for Jack," she explained to TVLine. "I'm not sure what her intention is yet. She obviously doesn't have good intentions, and I'm not entirely clear if Nick is oblivious to what Melissa does, or if he knows. He seems like such a kind guy.

Ben plays Dan Brady in the series

"I definitely don’t think his wife has a damn clue. She would probably have told the entire town by now," she added.

While fans eagerly wait for the new season to land on Netflix, they may be wondering how many more series of the feel-good drama they can expect.

Currently, the heartwarming series is only commissioned up until season five. Back in September 2021, Netflix announced that it had renewed the show for two more seasons.

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge as Jack and Mel

While the fourth instalment dropped back in July, the fifth is currently being filmed in Vancouver and fans can expect to see the new episodes on their screens sometime next year.

However, the streaming platform has yet to reveal the show's future beyond that. Considering there are more than 20 books in the novel series upon which the series is based, we are keeping our fingers crossed for many more seasons!

