Virgin River star Annette O'Toole stuns fans with epic throwback to early career

Virgin River star Annette O'Toole has delighted her Instagram followers with an amazing throwback to her early career.

The actress shared a snap from her appearance in an episode of the Western TV series, Gunsmoke, back in 1970 when she was just 18 years old.

The photo showed Annette dressed as a waitress while pouring a cup of tea for fellow actor Harry Morgan, who played several characters over the course of the show.

She wrote in the caption: "My first 'adult' role on Gunsmoke. 1978. With the GREAT Harry Morgan," before later correcting herself in the comments section: "Nope. I was wrong. 1970!!"

Fans were quick to react to the incredible photo, with one person writing: "Just wonderful. More, please!!" while another added: "You haven't changed a bit!"

A third commented: "Beautiful then and beautiful now! You are an amazing actress!"

Annette posted an epic throwback snap to Instagram

Fellow Virgin River co-star Alexandra Breckenridge also couldn't help commenting on the post, writing: "Wow!!! Look at you!" while Colin Lawrence, who plays Preacher, added: "This is awesome!!!!" alongside a red heart emoji.

The throwback photo comes amid production on season five of the popular Netflix drama, which is currently being filmed in Vancouver.

The series announced that production on new episodes had begun back in July, just a day before season four dropped on the streaming platform. Sharing a screenshot of the show's cast all appearing together on a Zoom call, the caption read: "A snapshot of our amazing cast during a table read for SEASON 5.

Annette and Tim Matheson as Hope and Doc in Virgin River

"Yes, you heard that right folks….We have now started production on SEASON 5!" it continued. "Also, please meet our lovely new Show-runner for S5 @patrickseansmith (pictured here.) We can't WAIT for you to see what we have in store. Don't forget though, Season 4 is only 2 days away. See you soon!!"

