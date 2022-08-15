Virgin River star shares glimpse at season five – and fans are thrilled Are you a fan of the Netflix show?

Virgin River fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the future of the Netflix show since new episodes landed last month, and now a star of show has shared a glimpse from season five.

Posting on Instagram, Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the drama, shared a photo of herself among her co-stars such as Nicola Cavendish, Gwynyth Walsh and Teryl Rothery as they stood on a hill in front of a gorgeous view.

WATCH: Virgin River share trailer for brand new season four

The actress wrote in the caption: "Such a wonderful day with these women." Needless to say fans were loving the cast photo, as one person said: "Love the 'sewing/knitting group' and their friendship."

A second added: "You ladies are awesome. I’d love to have neighbors like you all," as a third agreed: "You are wonderful! Your positive energy is in the air..." A fourth wrote: "Gotta love all the woman power right here! The ladies of Virgin River."

The cast of Virgin River got together for this sweet photo as filming gets underway

The cast and crew are back on set filming new episodes of season five and the new episodes are expected to land on Netflix in July 2023.

However, there is currently no news on the future of the show beyond that, prompting many to question if season five will be the show's last.

Season five is thought to be dropping in 2023

The fact that the series has not only wrapped up quite a few storylines and mysteries on the show - who shot Jack, for example - but has also set in motion many other storylines to conclude in season five.

However, it’s not all bad news as fans will know that the popular TV drama has been adapted from the novel series written by bestselling author, Robyn Carr. Robyn has penned over 20 books in the Virgin River collection, meaning there is plenty of potential material for future seasons.

