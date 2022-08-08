Virgin River's Martin Henderson bids 'goodbye' to Jack in hilarious behind-the-scenes snap

Virgin River star Martin Henderson delighted fans with a new behind-the-scenes snap which showed the star smiling alongside his makeup team, who had transformed his look following a day of filming.

The actor was wearing face paint in the photo, with a pink nose and black whiskers to make him look like a country mouse.

WATCH: Have you caught up on season four yet?

Marking the transition, he wrote the caption: "This is what my make-up and hair team like to do with me after work!! Goodbye Jack, hello church mouse! Happy hump day everyone."

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious post, with one person jokingly writing: "Looking good any way they do it! They've got your back! And front," alongside a string of laughing face emojis.

Another fan commented: "Love it!!! It looks like you are having a blast filming THE BEST SHOW EVER!!" while another added: "It's wonderful all of you can laugh together."

The post comes amid filming for the show's upcoming fifth season, which we expect should arrive on Netflix sometime next year.

Martin delighted fans with a fun behind-the-scenes snap

Martin recently teased a major departure from the show in the new season. Speaking to Glamour, the actor revealed that Mel's pregnancy will continue to be a main plotline on the programme.

"The baby stuff gets really interesting," he admitted. "Obviously, I'm speaking without having read any of those actual scripts. A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave. "

Fans will be relieved to know that it's unlikely to be Mel or Jack who leaves the Californian town as Martin teased the couple's growing relationship. "You're going to also see Mel and Jack get really close," he revealed. "Some of the stuff they're going to go through is really going to cement their bond. A lot of season four was stuff pushing them away, like Jack's drinking.

Season four arrived on Netflix in July

"I don't think there was true doubt about the relationship, but there was definitely some questions and bumps that was making their union kind of rocky. Hopefully that big proposal put an end to that."

