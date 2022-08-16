Alexandra Breckenridge shares setback with fans as she films new season The Virgin River star took to Instagram

Virgin River actress Alexandra Breckenridge has revealed a setback she recently faced while filming the fifth season of the

Netflix show.

MORE: Virgin River star teases 'unexpected' twist in season five

The star, who plays Melinda Monroe in the drama, revealed she had returned to her accommodation after a long day of filming only to be met with no running water.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge pleads with fans on social media

Speaking directly to her followers on her Instagram Stories, she said: "When you've been at work for fourteen hours, you woke up at 4.45[am], you flew the day prior and woke up at 3.55[am], and came back to the Air BnB which had a burst pipe caution tape around the outside and no running water with unlocked doors when you walked into the home.

"And then had to get up the next day and work. So you took yourself to a hotel and said 'I'm not staying here tonight with no running water' and then you looked at the nine pages you had to memorise for the next day."

MORE: Virgin River star shares glimpse at season five – and fans are thrilled

MORE: Day Shift: Viewers saying the same thing about Netflix's new Jamie Foxx film

Alexandra Breckenridge shared the setback she faced recently on Instagram

Looking visibly exhausted, the actress continued: "Anyway, so this is me at 11:45 and I have to get up at... I don't know. I've been packing since I got home at nine. I'm so tired, my brain is scrambled. I have to say so many words tomorrow I don't even know what's what.

"I packed up all my stuff, I'm trying to get it out the door but I have, like, kids stuff, husband stuff, food stuff. I have so much stuff. I really just need to go to bed."

Season five is being filmed currently

It seems the actress hasn't had the smoothest time since she began filming in Vancouver for the fifth season of Virgin River. After arriving in Canada with her husband and children last month, the star took to social media to plead with her followers after the family realised their baggage had been stolen.

Fortunately, the authorities tracked down their belongings. Alexandra told her fans: "Ladies and gentlemen of Instagram. You're not gonna believe this. We got our bags back. I'm in shock." She continued: "The police in Vancouver [did an] incredible job, they followed the air tags, they found the bags."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.