Day Shift: Viewers saying the same thing about Netflix's new Jamie Foxx film The actor plays Bud Jablonski in the vampire movie

Netflix's new comedy-horror film, Day Shift, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The vampire movie stars Jamie Foxx as hard-working father Bud Jablonski, who poses as a pool cleaner in San Fernando Valley while he secretly makes a living hunting and killing vampires.

Netflix users praised the thrilling action film, with one person writing: "Well done @iamjamiefoxx and all cast members. Just finished watching it and it was a great distraction with all the craziness in this world. I'm a fan of your talent. Keep it up!" while another added: "Highly recommend #DayShift, now available on @NetflixUK. Really fun action and adventure vampire movie."

A third fan commented: "DAY SHIFT is great! So glad to see some fun vampire action. One of the best of its kind since FRIGHT NIGHT and THE LOST BOYS (with a killer nod to the latter at the end). Watch it!" while a third tweeted: "I woke up my toddler because I was laughing so hard during #DayShift. It's the most entertaining movie Netflix has ever done. Part hangout comedy, part slapstick cartoon, part action filmmaker mic drop."

Many viewers also called for Netflix to commission a sequel, with one person writing: "Ok… Imma need a Day Shift 2 and possibly 3. That was GOOD," while another added: "#DayShift Was a lot funnier than I expected. Really hoping for a sequel, we need more of the Nazarian Bros!"

Viewers praised the new vampire film

A third agreed, tweeting: "Just finished watching #DayShift on @NetflixUK starring @iamjamiefoxx and I really enjoyed it and I hope it gets a sequel."

For those yet to see the film, the official synopsis reads: "Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an International Union of Vampire Hunters."

Jamie leads a star-studded cast which includes Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg and Scott Adkins.

