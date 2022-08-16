Worst House on the Street: are presenters Scarlette Douglas and Stuart Douglas related?

Viewers have been loving the property show Worst House of the Street, which sees families with a certain budget transform their homes into beautiful properties. The show is presented by Scarlette Douglas and Stuart Douglas, but are the two TV personalities actually related? Find out here…

MORE: Who is A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas?

The answer is yes! Scarlette and Stuart are indeed siblings, and both have a passion for property development, making them the perfect pair for the show! There is a nine-year age gap between them, and the pair share an older brother, Andrew.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Scarlette reveals downside to working on A Place in the Sun

Speaking about the earliest memory they have of one another, Scarlette told House Beautiful: "When I was younger, I always remember Stuart being on one side and my other brother, Andrew, on the other. They were trying to help me walk and would push me between each other. I would stumble, they would pick me up, and then they'd push me again. I was probably around two, but that's one of the youngest memories I've got. That is a really happy, giggly memory."

Stuart added: "My very first memory of Scarlette wasn't a particularly fun one. We lived in a three-bedroom house and I had my own bedroom with a double bed. My brother had the smaller bedroom with the single bed. I'm nine years older than Scarlette, so for nine years I had my own bedroom. It was brilliant. Then Scarlette came along... my brother was kicked out of his room and we had to share a bunk bed. That luxury was swept away from me. That dynamic has pretty much been the same since."

Scarlette and Stuart also share an older brother Andrew

The pair have a shared Instagram account where they share clips from their projects, including George Clarke’s Flipping Fast and an upcoming podcast. They recently shared a snap of themselves enjoying champagne after the first episode of Worst House of the Street was released, writing: "Wow, what a night.

MORE: The real reason A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas has quit Channel 4 show revealed

MORE: A Place in the Sun presenters' children: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more

"Lots of you tuned in to see how Yimika and Harry converted their rundown property into one of the best homes on the street. So much so, we were @channel4 ‘s highest-rated show yesterday. Thanks to everyone that watched episode 1. Episode 2 is out the same time next week."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.