Viewers are saying the same thing about new drama Red Rose Have you watched the new BBC drama?

Red Rose on BBC is the new teen drama that looks seriously tense. The series, which stars Isis Hainsworth and Amelia Clarkson, tells the story of a group of teens who all download an intriguing app only to be met with potentially dangerous consequences.

MORE: Meet the cast of BBC's thriller new drama Red Rose

Although fans have been undoubtedly enjoying the drama due its gripping plot and the fact that it's set outside of London, it seems they've been left feeling pretty spooked!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Red Rose on BBC - official trailer

One person gave their verdict in a tweet which read: "Am actually quite enjoying #RedRose and it's lovely the BBC are investing in horror and dramas set outside London. And the cast is very good! It's worth checking out."

Another agreed with this sentiment, writing: "#Redrose on BBC Three is pretty good but can't be doing with scary stuff this late," as a third said: "Really enjoying #RedRose if you haven't started watching it yet, do! It's available now on @BBCiPlayer Great cast #BBC #northern #Bolton."

MORE: BBC's new horror series features this Poldark star - and it sounds amazing

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss reveals heartache ahead of new series

Fans have been impressed and terrified in equal measure

A fourth joked: "Not sure watching @BBC Red Rose is the best thing to watch before bed. #horror #RedRose."

The synopsis for the series reads: "Red Rose is an original horror series which explores the intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives. Set in the long hot summer following GCSEs, our heroes' friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don't meet its demands.

The drama is on BBC iPlayer now

"The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive, terrifying power of the dark web. Red Rose is ultimately a story of friendship, told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller."

The cast of Red Rose boasts some impressive names. Leading the cast is The Last Kingdom and Poldark star, Amelia Clarkson, who plays the role of Wren Davis.

Metal Lords star Isis Hainsworth plays Rochelle Mason, while Sex Education star Ashna Rabheru plays Jaya. Other stars in the cast include Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack), Natalie Blair (Neighbours), and Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who).

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.