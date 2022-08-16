Meet the cast of BBC's thriller new drama Red Rose Stars from Poldark and Gentleman Jack appear

Red Rose is BBC's latest drama that looks like it'll have you on the edge of your seat. The thriller, which landed on BBC Three earlier this week, is a series which seeks to examine the toxic and potentially dangerous relationship between teenagers and being online.

As well as the plot, the cast look equally brilliant. Get the know the stars of the show here…

WATCH: Red Rose on BBC - the official trailer

Isis Hainsworth as Rochelle Mason

Isis Hainsworth leads the cast as Rochelle Mason. Isis is perhaps best known for her roles in Metal Lords, Catherine Called Birdy and the movie, Emma, which also starred Anya Taylor-Joy and Callum Turner.

Amelia Clarkson as Wren Davis

Wren Davis is another lead character. She's played by Amelia Clarkson, who viewers will definitely recognise thanks to her work in Poldark. More recently, Amelia has portrayed the role of Aelflaed in Netflix show The Last Kingdom. She's also had credits in Knightfall, Our Zoo and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Natalie Blair as Ashley Banister

Ashley Banister is another member of the teen gang and is played by Natalie Blair. The Australian actress has previous credits in Neighbours, Voodoo Lagoon and ICU.

Ali Khan as Tariq 'Taz' Sadiq

Taz is played by Ali Khan, who previously starred in the movie, The School for Good and Evil.

Natalie Gavin as Rachel Davis

Natalie Gavin plays Rachel Davis. Natalie's previous credits include Prisoners' Wives, Ali & Ava, Hector, Gentleman Jack and The Syndicate.

Adam Nagaitis as Rick Bennett

Rick Bennett, the estranged partner of Rachel, is portrayed by Adam Nagaitis. Adam is known for his role in the award-winning drama, Chernobyl, and The Terror.

Ashna plays the role of Jaya in the new drama. Ashna has had previous roles in shows such as Sex Education, Indian Summers and Teenage Kicks.

Samuel Anderson as Vinny Mason

Samuel Anderson played the role of Vinny Mason in Red Rose. Samuel might look familiar to viewers thanks to his previous work in The History Boys, Loaded, Doctor Who, and more.

Ellis Howard as Antony Longwell

Antony Longwell is played by Ellis Howard. Ellis is fairly new in his acting career, but has previous acting experience in Channel 4's Help and in the theatre.

