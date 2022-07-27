BBC's new horror series features this Poldark star - and it sounds amazing Are you excited to watch Red Rose?

Are you on the hunt for a brand new drama to get stuck into? Then the upcoming offering from the BBC could be one to look out for.

Red Rose, a new horror set to premiere on BBC Three, has been created by the writers behind Netflix's smash hits Sex Education and The Haunting of Blue Manor, so it's bound to be great – and it has a Poldark star in the cast!

Amelia Clarkson, who played the role of Rosina Hoblyn in the period drama between 2016 and 2019, plays the lead character in the new eight-part series which premieres on 15 August.

More recently, Amelia has portrayed the role of Aelflaed in Netflix show The Last Kingdom. She's also had credits in Knightfall, Our Zoo and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Red Rose is out next month

So what's Red Rose about? The synopsis reads: "Red Rose is an original horror series which explores the intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives. Set in the long hot summer following GCSEs, our heroes' friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don't meet its demands.

"The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive, terrifying power of the dark web. Red Rose is ultimately a story of friendship, told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller." Sounds intriguing right?

Amelia Clarkson leads the cast

Joining Amelia in the cast include: Isis Hainsworth, Ali Khan, Ellis Howard, and Sex Education star Ashna Rabheru. Gentleman Jack actor Natalie Gavin and Chernobyl's Adam Nagaitis also appear.

The writer behind the show told the BBC: "We are thrilled with the talented cast that we've assembled in Red Rose. They have so brilliantly captured the spirit of the North with their nuanced, devastating and hilarious performances. We can't wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with them, just as we have. They're doing Bolton - and us - proud."

Red Rose will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix for the rest of the world.

