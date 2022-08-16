Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss reveals heartache ahead of new series The Bros singer is heading to the ballroom

Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss has opened up about his recent heartache ahead of his stint on the upcoming series of the BBC ballroom show.

The Bros singer, who was announced as the eighth contestant in the line-up, revealed he had to leave his beloved dog, Reggie, in the US while he travels back to the UK to take part in Strictly.

The 53-year-old explained that he left his French bulldog in the States because he feared the pooch would not cope well with the long-haul flight. The former popstar added that he was unable to get Reggie a pet passport and ensure he had the right jabs, due to a busy schedule.

"Leaving Reggie in America has been tough. I know having him here will put a swing in my step on the Strictly stage," he told The Sun, adding: "The problem in getting Reggie to the UK is logistics and there's also quarantine."

Matt explained he was unable to bring Reggie over to the UK with him

"Reggie's breed also have breathing difficulties so it may be difficult for him to travel in the hold or be in the hold for long periods."

Matt, who hails from London, has been living in America for over 25 years enjoying a career as a headline performer in Las Vegas. The singer added that his beloved pet, named after London gangster Reggie Kray, had spent lockdowns with him at home in the US.

The singer has been living in America for over 20 years

Meanwhile, the 80s icon will be joining many other famous faces in this year's line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about joining the show, Matt told Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on This Morning: "I am excited, I'm nervous, you have the conversation and then you go about your day and think 'I've got to dance!'"

The other 14 contestants are: Helen Skelton, James Bye, Hamza Yassin, Fleur East, Tony Adams, Molly Rainford, Ellie Taylor, Tyler West, Ellie Simmonds, Jayde Adams, Kaye Adams, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh and Richie Anderson.

