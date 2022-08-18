Good Morning Britain viewers react as show makes major change

Good Morning Britain viewers were delighted when they tuned in to see journalist Paul Brand in the presenting chair during Thursday's show.

Paul, who is the UK Editor for ITV News, joined regular presenter Kate Garraway on the programme.

WATCH: GMB's Richard Madeley asks guests to 'stop talking' in awkward moment

Welcoming the former Political Correspondent on his first day fronting GMB, Kate said: "We're normally talking to you in the studio about all the amazing things you've done and brought to the attention of everybody with your brilliant journalism but now he's here presenting GMB. How do you feel so far?"

"Awake, which is a good thing," Paul joked, prompting Kate to reply: "That's a good start, it's better than Ben Shephard most of the time."

The Welsh presenter replied: "I've got a one-year-old son so he's been good rehearsals for this early morning start and usually I'd be changing a nappy around now so this is a significant upgrade on my usual morning routine."

Kate added: "We wanted to really welcome Paul because I know you all know him because he's broken so many incredible stories that you've seen and actually changed all our lives in the process."

Viewers were pleased to see Paul Brand hosting Thursday's show

Viewers were quick to praise Paul's debut on the show, with one person tweeting: "So nice to see Paul in the chair, great journalist with a good heart.," while another added: "Enjoying the programme this morning. @PaulBrandITV has fitted in perfectly. Great addition."

Others called for ITV to put Paul in the presenting chair more often, with one person commenting: "Great to see this partnership on GMB looking forward to seeing more of these two… Paul's passionate about a lot of issues affecting people today. Long may this continue," while another added: "Great to see Paul Brand, hope he will present more #GMB."

Paul has covered some of the biggest news stories during the coronavirus pandemic, including uncovering the Covid crisis in care homes as well as reporting on the partygate scandal.

