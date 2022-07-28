GMB viewers extremely divided over controversial nudity segment The show welcomed a life drawing model into the studio

Good Morning Britain viewers were left divided when they tuned into Thursday's episode to see a half-naked model posing for a live life drawing class in the studio.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh explained that the activity is believed to boost people's mental health and referenced a group of women living in a care home who find sketching a naked model "very relaxing".

Introducing the model, Ben said: "We're very excited this morning because we have a life drawing class happening in the studio, you can see the students studying our model's form - this is Adrian, who is joining us in the studio."

Ranvir went on to say: "There is a lovely art school who have decided that people who live in care homes should be doing this sort of thing.

"It's because it's is excellent for one's mental health according to psychology and I think it's perked everyone up in the studio already," she added, prompting a laugh from fellow presenter Sean Fletcher.

Some viewers weren't too impressed with the segment and took to Twitter to complain. One person wrote: "Come on @GMB surely there are more important issues to discuss than life drawing? The sniggering and giggling is juvenile and I want the world news, not this," while another added: "Well, it might put you off your breakfast…"

Some viewers were unimpressed with the segment

Another person suggested the show should "leave this nonsense to Naked Attraction".

However, not all viewers were displeased with the segment, with many taking to Twitter to praise the programme for highlighting the mental health benefits of life drawing.

One person wrote: "Nudity empowers some. Modesty empowers some. Different things empower different women and it's not your place to tell her which one it is!"

Ranvir and Ben hosted the show on Thursday

"Fantastic concept to encourage good health," commented another, while a third person added: "Absolutely brilliant!"

