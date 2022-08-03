GMB's Richard Madeley sparks major viewer reaction following controversial comment 

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley sparked a reaction from viewers during Wednesday morning's show after making a comment to Lioness player Alessia Russo that has been branded "inappropriate".

The 66-year-old, who was presenting the show alongside Kate Garraway, welcomed the football star onto the show to talk about the England team's historic win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

Addressing Alessia, Richard said: "How are you feeling? It's three days on now. If I was your dad and asked you that and said, 'How are you feeling love?' What would you say?"

Viewers weren't impressed with the comment and took to Twitter to complain. One person wrote: "Richard Madeley just said to Alessia Russo, 'How you feeling love?' Good grief! How inappropriate," while another added: "'If I was your Dad, and asked you that, what would you say?' What is Richard on about??"

The comments come just a day after Richard sparked more controversy after referring to Lioness Chloe Kelly, who appeared on the programme one day before her teammate, as "Coco".

Towards the end of the interview, he said: "Chloe, or Coco, as I call my daughter, Chloe. Coco, thank you very much for coming in."

Richard sparked a reaction from viewers

Some viewers took to Twitter to criticise Richard's use of the nickname, with one person writing: "I'm still trying to get my head round why Richard Madeley felt it was appropriate to call Chloe Kelly 'Coco' just because that's what he calls his daughter?!?"

A second person tweeted: "Richard calling that Lioness footballer the same nickname he calls his daughter is just creepy and totally inappropriate. She's called Chloe, not Coco!"

The comments come just weeks after Richard confirmed that he would be taking a "lengthy break" from the programme this summer.

Alessia Russo appeared on Wednesday's show

Appearing on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch in June, the 66-year-old told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy: "I don't know what's going to happen. I've got quite a big break in the summer, I'm going to France and then I'll be back quite a lot in the autumn.

"But as for next year I have no idea and that's fine for me. I'm not chasing it, you know. If they turn around and say 'We're relaunching the programme and thanks Richard for all the fish but we're going to use so and so,' that would be fine with me."

