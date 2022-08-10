GMB's Richard Madeley asks guests to 'stop talking' in awkward moment The 66-year-old hosted the show on Wednesday

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley was forced to interrupt two guests on the show and ask them to "stop talking" after they continued to chat following their interview.

Richard and his co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins welcomed environmental activist Angela Jones and businesswoman Tina Knight onto the programme to give their views on the hosepipe ban.

Once their interview had finished, Charlotte and Richard began to introduce the next story about rising energy prices when the 66-year-old addressed the two guests.

Stopping mid-sentence, he turned to Angela and Tina and said: "Sorry, can I ask you not to talk. Sorry. Thank you."

The awkward moment comes just a week after Richard sparked a reaction from viewers after making a comment to Lioness player Alessia Russo that was branded "inappropriate".

The TV host had welcomed the football star onto the ITV programme to talk about the England team's historic win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final at the end of July.

Richard was forced to interrupt guests on Wednesday's show

Turning to Alessia, Richard asked: "How are you feeling? It's three days on now. If I was your dad and asked you that and said, 'How are you feeling love?' What would you say?"

Viewers were less than impressed with the comment and took to Twitter to complain. One person wrote: "Richard Madeley just said to Alessia Russo, 'How you feeling love?' Good grief! How inappropriate," while another added: "'If I was your Dad, and asked you that, what would you say?' What is Richard on about??"

Richard is taking a break from the programme this summer

Richard is due to take a lengthy break from the show this summer. Addressing his future on GMB while appearing on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch back in June, he said: "I don't know what's going to happen. I've got quite a big break in the summer, I'm going to France and then I'll be back quite a lot in the autumn.

"But as for next year I have no idea and that's fine for me. I'm not chasing it, you know. If they turn around and say 'We're relaunching the programme and thanks Richard for all the fish but we're going to use so and so,' that would be fine with me."

