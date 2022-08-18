Kelly Ripa's time off Live is so enviable - here's what she's been up to The Live star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa has been off Live with Kelly and Ryan for the past few weeks and is certainly making the most of her time away from work.

While fans are worried she won't be returning - fear not - as this is something the mother-of-three enjoys doing each summer, in order to spend quality time with her family following a busy working year.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes surprising confession about children in first look at book Live Wire

The new Live season will be kicking off in September, and until Kelly is back her seat has been kept warm by guest co-hosts including Ali Wentworth and Luke Bryan.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

So what is Kelly doing during her time off? By the looks of it, the star is having a wonderful time at her home in the Hamptons.

The mother-of-three has shared several photos on social media taken from her home there - which is located by the sea. It appears her children have also been spending time with her there, as son Michael Consuelos recently shared a stunning scenery photo taken at night while there.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola shares sun-drenched photo after launching music career

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks fantastic in palm tree print swimsuit in latest vacation photo

Also during her time off, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have been spending time with their famous friends, including Casey Cott, 30, who stars as Kevin Keller in Riverdale alongside Mark.

Kelly is enjoying a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan

They have had reason to celebrate too, as their daughter Lola Consuelos released her debut single last week.

Kelly's break away from work is much-needed, as come September she will be busy promoting her first ever book, Live Wire.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's time off Live involves spending time with her family at their stunning vacation home

MORE: Kelly Ripa's family change involving youngest son Joaquin revealed

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

Kelly has a new book coming out soon and will be away from the show to promote it in September

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books." Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.