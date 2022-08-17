Kelly Ripa makes surprising confession about her children in first-look of book Live Wire The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mother

Kelly Ripa has opened up about her family life and her relationship with her three children in a first-look extract from her upcoming book, Live Wire.

The TV favorite shared a glimpse of her life away from work in the revealing confession, which was shared on her Instagram page.

The extract read: "My kids wouldn't notice I needed help until they were hungry or needed money and even then, I'm certain they would call Postmates first then 911."

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

In the caption alongside the quote, she wrote: "EXTRA EXTRA! Read all about it. Parenting while working: the juggle is real."

Mark Consuelos was one of the first to respond encouragingly to Kelly's post, writing: "Let's go!!" while many fans also shared their excitement about the upcoming read. "Cannot wait," one wrote, while another agreed: "Checking my mail for early delivery." A third added: "This is so relatable."

Kelly shares three grown-up children with Mark - Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin.

Kelly Ripa made a confession about her relationship with her children

The star raised her family in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a sprawling townhouse. Her children have all grown up now and flown the nest, with Joaquin being the last to do so last year.

The teenager was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to move away from New York City to attend college, choosing the University of Michigan as his new home base for the next few years.

Michael and Lola, meanwhile, both live in Brooklyn in New York City, and are now fending for themselves - something that their parents were keen for them to get used to after turning 21.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos with youngest son Joaquin

Live Wire is Kelly's debut book and hits the shelves in September. News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books." Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

Kelly and Mark with their three children

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor".

