Kelly Ripa's son Michael shares out-of-this-world beach photo in rare post

Kelly Ripa's son Michael is an aspiring actor and is building a loyal fan base on social media as a result.

And while he is relatively private, the 25-year-old delighted his followers on Instagram this week with a stunning landscape photograph he had taken.

From the looks of it, the image was taken at his family's home in the Hamptons, where Kelly and Mark Consuelos are spending a lot of time at the moment.

The picture was taken at night and was truly breathtaking, focusing on a beautiful skyline and the moon shining onto the ocean.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So beautiful and peaceful," while another wrote: "Wow! That's an awesome picture." A third added: "Breathtaking!"

It's been an exciting time for Michael's family, who have been celebrating the debut release of his younger sister Lola's single, Paranoia Silverlining.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos shared a stunning scenary photo

Michael was a proud brother as he posted the single cover on his Stories on the day it was released last week, alongside a sweet message. It read: ""My sister made a frigging amazing song. Check it out on Spotify NOW."

Michael wasn't the only cheerleader in Lola's family either - as both her famous parents also shared the news on their respective social media accounts.

Both Lola and Michael are following in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry. While Lola is studying music at New York University, Michael is currently working on some acting projects. He has already proven his acting abilities in 2021, playing a younger version of his dad's Riverdale character Hiram Lodge.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their three children

Proud dad Mark found the experience exciting and "emotional" as he watched his firstborn follow in his footsteps. Chatting about working with his son during an interview with Esquire, he said: "Working with my son was probably one of the most exciting things I've gotten to experience.

"It was emotional for me, to see him practicing his lines and coming to set. He was so earnest about it. it really was a bucket-list moment for me."

Kelly and Mark have homes in NYC and the Hamptons

Kelly and Mark's youngest son, Joaquin, meanwhile, is studying in Michigan, having been the last to fly the nest last year.

The 19-year-old is living in Ann Arbor and his parents often go and visit. Unlike his older siblings, Joaquin chose to study in another state, making the move all the more emotional for his close-knit family.

