Dick and Angel Strawbridge speak out about 'humbling' response after big announcement The Escape to the Chateau stars revealed they're set to leave France soon

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have opened up about the "humbling" response they received from their adoring fans after announcing they would be taking their Dare To Do It tour Down Under!

The husband and wife, who are TV favourites thanks to their Channel 4 programme Escape to the Chateau, took to Instagram to share the message, thanking fans for their excitement about their tour news.

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge makes amazing roof discovery

Posting a photo of the family-of-four on stage during the previous leg of their Dare To Do It tour, they wrote: "Good morning to you! Wow, yesterday's response to our new tour was truly humbling.

"Thank you... honestly, we cannot wait! We celebrated last night with Sushi and Sake (Sake not for the children!) and talked lots about the adventures ahead!"

The family are taking their tour to Australia and New Zealand

Many more fans flooded the comments section to congratulate the Strawbridges on the tour update. One person wrote: "You are all so amazing and love that you allow us all to be part of your journey. All the best to you always!"

A second added: "We can't wait to see you, safe travels on your new and exciting adventure." A third said: "You guys are the brightest sparks and each time I see an episode hit the TV screen, happiness washes over."

The couple announced earlier this week that they'd be heading to Australia and New Zealand next year. "In February 2023 all four of us will be leaving The Chateau on a 'jet plane' with grandma and papi and coming to see you!" they said on Instagram.

The couple appear on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau

"Australia and New Zealand were the first overseas countries to adopt 'Escape to the Chateau' and follow our adventures, which we really appreciate!!

"We cannot wait to come and say hello in person, thank you for the love, have a giggle, and maybe even a drink! It's an honour to have the opportunity to embark on this adventure, and we cannot wait….we are all crazily excited, it’s in our chats every day, and Dorothy has already started planning outfits- for everyone!"

