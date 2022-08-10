Dick and Angel Strawbridge mark big milestone with adorable photo The Escape to the Chateau stars are celebrating…

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are celebrating their seven-year milestone and have shared an adorable photo to mark the occasion!

The couple, who are known and adored for appearing on Channel 4 programme, Escape to the Chateau, posted a snap of their family outside their sprawling home in France along with their children, Dorothy and Arthur, to celebrate seven years since they moved away from the UK and began their TV journey.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk life at the Chateau

"What a difference 7 years makes!", the caption read. "If you're looking for a sign to experience Escape to the Chateau from the very beginning (either again or for the first time)…then this is it. What a journey!"

Fans were loving the gorgeous photo of the family, who relocated to France in the summer of 2015, and took to the comments section to marvel at the time that had passed.

The couple shared this post on Instagram

"What a fabulous 7 years and thank you for sharing it with us all," wrote one fan. Another said: "Wow 7 years! I've loved every TV moment of them and hope to enjoy many more, may I say Arthur and Dorothy are growing up into beautiful teens."

A third commented: "We have loved every moment you have shared with us thank you," as a fourth shared: "Wow what a journey I remember the first episode and loved it from then x I do hope there's more to come."

The family of four has amassed a huge fanbase from their Channel 4 programme as well as their updates on social media.

Dick and Angel began their Chateau journey in 2015

The couple shared a gorgeous new detail in their Chateau, and fans were loving it. Sharing a snap of a wall feature in their home, the pair revealed that Angel has decorated with gorgeous butterfly ornaments that are patterned over a wall, while the sideboard was lined with stunning vases of dried flowers.

The caption read: "Here at Chateau HQ we love bringing the outside in… Angel does this beautifully at The Chateau, taking inspiration from the garden all year round. As soon as you enter, you’re met with dried blooms and butterflies adorning the entrance."

