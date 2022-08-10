Escape to the Chateau’s Angel Strawbridge shares secret addition to chateau - and fans are obsessed The big question is, how do we stay there?

The chateau from Escape to the Chateau has so many gorgeous rooms and features - but did you know there were special pod rooms to make your stay extra special?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared a clip of a guest filming the stunning room with the caption "Our Pod", writing: "Magical." The beautiful yurt-style room was decorated with cushions, patterned throws and three ceiling swings, which look out onto the gorgeous views.

The guest’s followers were loving the stunning interiors, with one writing: "I have always wanted to stay here since watching their amazing renovations, it looks amazing!" Another person added: "It looked amazing!"

The rooms are fully booked

Others enquired about how to book the pods, and we have the answers right here! The pods are described as 'Chateau Under the Stars – Elegant Camping at The Chateau,' but unfortunately it looks like they are booked up for the foreseeable future - so watch this space!

The prices start at £350 a night, including a floating dome, a land dome by the side of the moat, or both domes together for four adults and two children max.

How amazing is this space?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have come a long way since buying the property back in 2015, and recently shared an update on their seven-year anniversary since moving to the chateau! They posted: "What a difference 7 years makes! If you're looking for a sign to experience Escape to the Chateau from the very beginning (either again or for the first time)…then this is it. What a journey!"

Fans were loving the gorgeous photo of the family, who relocated to France in the summer of 2015, and took to the comments section to marvel at the time that had passed, with one writing: "What a fabulous 7 years and thank you for sharing it with us all."

