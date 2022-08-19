Married at First Sight UK bosses introduce explosive twist ahead of new series The new series drops on Channel 4 very soon

Married at First Sight UK is due to return to our screens very soon and we can’t wait to meet a fresh new batch of singletons hoping to meet the love of their life at the altar.

Fans will know that, in recent seasons, the UK version has taken inspiration from the Australian format due to its huge popularity, and it seems bosses on the Channel 4 programme have introduced a brand new twist – and it sounds explosive.

For the new series of Married At First Sight UK, a group of people looking for love will once again meet their match for the first time on their wedding day as part of the programme's experiment. But, as viewers saw in the Australian series, producers will be bringing two new couples into the show halfway through the series to mix things up.

According to The Sun, the two new pairings are branded as "intruder" couples, who come in and shake up the group. In the past, this has had some explosive results thanks to some contestants jumping ship to other people. Bring on the drama!

The new series of Married At First Sight UK arrives at the end of August

When does Married At First Sight UK start?

The new series of Married At First Sight UK begins on Monday 29 August. Meaning there are less than two weeks to wait before we get hooked on the reality show.

Paul, Mel and Charlene are back to offer their love expertise

Who are the experts on Married At First Sight UK?

Mel Schilling, who is also known for her work on the Australian version, is once again back to offer her expert knowledge on love and relationships to the contestants.

Mel will be joined by Celebs Go Dating star Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. Paul said of the new series: "I truly believe, fully believe that this series is the single best reality love series ever produced."

