Married at First Sight's Jackson Lonie breaks silence on split from Olivia Frazer The 'married' couple went their separate ways

Married at First Sight star Jackson Lonie has broken his silence after his 'wife' Olivia Frazer previously announced the couple had separated after 10 months together.

The reality star, who got together with Olivia during the ninth series of the hit dating show, was responding to fan questions on Instagram when he spoke out for the first time on the split.

After being asked whether he and Olivia were on good terms, he said: "Yeah, we'll take each day at a time... we're still friends, we're still on good terms and I think we always will be."

He added: "Look, I've got this question a lot. No, I'm not going to be telling the breakup story because to be perfectly honest, it's nobody's bloody business except for ours."

Olivia and Jackson married on the show

Olivia, however, previously hinted at the reason behind their split on her Instagram, insisting that there wasn't "any one person" to blame. Posting a photo of the pair from the Channel Nine show, she wrote: "After a wonderful 10 months together we have decided to go our separate ways.

"There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and there will continue to be as we transition into a friendship." She added: "We have nothing but love and respect for one another, and no one is to blame for the end of this relationship. Simply a case of 'almost perfect'. We hope you all can please show compassion as we navigate this privately."

The couple were together for 10 months before parting ways

Olivia was one of the most talked about contestants on Married At First Sight, not only for her relationship with Jackson, but due to her fallout with her fellow co-stars.

She previously opened up about her biggest regret from the programme. When asked by a fan, "Do you think you were edited in MAFS to only show an unpleasant side of yourself?" Olivia responded: "100 per cent.

"I do absolutely take accountability for everything that I've said. I always have, I always did. You guys just never got to see it. Let's just say, I'm friends with most of the cast still. So there's no way if I was as awful as I look on TV that I would walk away with so many friends and the love of my life."

