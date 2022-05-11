Married at First Sight bride defended by co-stars following major backlash What did you think of the star?

Married at First Sight stars Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding have opened up about which bride received the worst edit on the hit series – and it might surprise you!

MORE: Married At First Sight Australia stars say producers encouraged 'cheating' on the show

While Olivia Frazer received a huge backlash for her portrayal in the show, the pair revealed that it was Kate Laidlaw who was mispresented the most during the series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you up to date on Married at First Sight?

Chatting to Yahoo Lifestyle, Domenica said: "Let's talk about who got a bad edit, a real bad edit, and that was Kate. Kate is a sweetheart who actually can hold a conversation, and can hold meaningful conversations. So let's talk about that. Let's go and support Kate."

In the show, Kate is shown as being uninterested in her new husband, Matt Ridley, and fans of the show were quick to discuss her on social media. One person wrote: "How have you tried to build the relationship with him? Kate: 'by grimacing and giving looks of obvious disdain, duh.'"

The ladies were full of praise for Kate

Another person added: " Kate is the boringest person ever on this show. No emotions, her facials barely change. Talk about dull. #mafs #mafsau." A third person added: "Kate is so vanilla. Girl get a personality. Do something. Anything!"

MORE: Are MAFS stars Ella Ding and Brent Vitiello dating? Details here

MORE: Do MAFS couples get paid for being on the show?

Adding her support for Kate, Ella explained: "I always stood up for [her] when people would ask, 'Is Kate really like that?' and I would say, 'No, she's actually not.'"

Kate herself has hit back at editing after one episode appeared to show her ignore her husband choking. She explained: "These are acting scenes, really... not acting... but we are doing this with cameras on us, and I thought it was a cameraman coughing. So I was in my head thinking, 'Just keep going,' Actually, watching it back, I thought, 'Gosh, Kate. You're so cold!' she laughed, before adding, 'But no, honestly, if he was choking I would have jumped to save him.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.