The Daily Lowdown: Kaley Cuoco teams up with Pete Davidson for new drama

Not only that, Prince William is heading to the Big Apple and the VMAs announce their hosts for the upcoming awards. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Reading and Leeds have finalised their replacements after Jack Harlow and Maneskin dropped out last minute. Bosses at the festival have confirmed that Charlie XCX and AJ Tracey will be performing instead of the rapper and the Eurovision group after the two cancelled their appearance in order to attend the MTV Video Music Awards. Charli XCX and AJ Tracey will joins the likes of Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and Megan Thee Stallion across the weekend event.

Charli XCX is heading to Reading and Leeds festival

Speaking of the VMAS, the upcoming awards show has announced its hosts. Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj are all set to share presenting duties across the programme which will air live from the Prudential City in Newark, New Jersey on 29 August. A number of other big names are set to perform including the aforementioned Maneskin, J Balvin and Lizzo.

Yungblud has announced a massive arena tour which will kick off next year. The Memories singer revealed that he will be embarking on a string of dates up and down the UK staring from February 2023 at venues in Cardiff, Birmingham, Sheffield and London. Tickets for the shows go on sale on 25 August.

Prince William will attend the Eartshot Prize Summit in NYC next month

A first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's new show has been released. The series, which is billed as a romantic comedy with a time travel twist, is titled Meet Cute and sees the two actors portray leading couple Gary and Sheila. The new show lands on Peacock in September and the announcements comes soon after it was revealed that Pete had recently split from reality superstar Kim Kardashian – however neither party are yet to comment on the news.

And Prince William is gearing up to head to the Big Apple for a very special reason. The Duke of Cambridge will head to New York City next month to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and HELLO! understands the royal is due to address the crowd at the annual event. Many philanthropists and world leaders are also said to be attending the awards, which seek to honour five winners each year for the next ten years to initiators and climate organisers who are leading the way to tackle climate change.

