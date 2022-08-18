The Daily Lowdown: Mariah Carey faces criticism over 'Queen of Christmas' copyright bid

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about Blink 182 potentially reuniting and Mariah Carey's legal battle to become the 'Queen of Christmas'.

Not only that, Coldplay pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh and Lady Louise Windsor picks up her A-Level results. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Mark Hoppus has said he's open to joining Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge for a Blink 182 reunion. The musician, who was declared cancer-free last September after undergoing chemotherapy for Lymphoma, has told PEOPLE! Magazine that following his health journey he's keen to be throwing himself back into work. Mark also added that the trio had recently gathered in the same room for the first time in over five years and that there were no lingering grudges, adding that everyone was in a really great place.

It's not a festive season without Mariah Carey and now the singer is involved in an ongoing bid to become the Queen of Christmas. However, the global superstar's attempt to trademark the title has sparked a legal battle and prompted criticism from other famous singers with notable Christmas songs such as Darlene Love, Brenda Lee and Elizabeth Chan. Mariah's massive hit All I Want For You Christmas is You was originally released in 1994 and has been a chart topper during the holiday season ever since.

Coldplay have paid tribute to the late pop idol star Darius Campbell Danesh following the singer's death earlier this month. The four-piece group have been performing back to back shows at Wembley this week and took a moment to recognise Darius, who Chris Martin called a 'close friend'. Darius' death was confirmed this week by his family who said in a statement that he had died after being found 'unresponsive' in his Minnesota apartment.

The upcoming Taylor Hawkins' tribute concert in London will be livestreamed globally, it's been announced. The concert, which will feature a number of huge names taking to the stage including Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde and Brian May, will be livestreamed on Paramount's streaming service as well as MTV's YouTube channel. The event will take place on 3 September at Wembley stadium to honour the late Foo Fighter's drummer who died in March. A similar show will take place 3 weeks later in LA.

And the first look at Jenny Ortega as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family spin-off show has been revealed. Netflix released the official full-length trailer for the upcoming series, titled Wednesday, which sees the You actress take on the titular role. Stars like Catherine Zeta Jones and Luis Guzmas also appear in the drama which has been directed by Tim Burton. Wednesday lands on Netflix the autumn.

And many students up and down the country are opening the A-Level results today including Lady Louise Windsor. The young royal is celebrating after picking up her results from St Mary's School in Ascot, where her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama. And it looks like she'll be following in Kate and Williams footsteps as Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that she will be attending St Andrews University in September to study English.

