Kaley Cuoco stuns with hair transformation ahead of new role The Flight Attendant star swapped out her blonde locks

Kaley Cuoco's career has been going from strength to strength, and the star had some big news to share during the week.

Taking to her Instagram, the Big Bang Theory actress shared a Deadline story revealing that she had been tapped to play a lead role in the upcoming dark thriller Based On a True Story. The upcoming series, which will stream on Peacock, is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime and murder.

In her caption, Kaley said: "True Story. Couldn't be more excited or grateful. Thanks to my epic team and everyone involved who made this happen."

The new series isn't Kaley's only upcoming project, as she is also due to star in Role Play, alongside Bill Nighy, and she's undergone a massive transformation.

The star shared a photo alongside co-stars Bill and David Oyelowo and she was rocking a gorgeous red head of hair.

"What a treat working with the classiest gent around last week. Mr Bill Nighy," she wrote, before joking: "@davidoyelowo you're ok too, lol."

Kaley had some exciting news

The look appeared to be only a wig, as the actress later shared a snap of her having lunch with Bill, and she was back to her natural blonde locks.

The film is is a huge undertaking for Kaley, who has had to say goodbye to many of her friends and family as she moves away from Los Angeles to Berlin and New York for the duration of filming.

She announced the bittersweet departure with a heartfelt farewell post on Instagram in late June, and it gave a glimpse into her last day in California, where she enjoyed some of her favorite foods and quality time with her pets, friends, and of course her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

We love Kaley's locks!

While Tom did follow Kaley along while she shot closer to home, evidenced by a few of the photos and videos they shared of their time together, he hasn't been with her while shooting in Berlin.

Even back in June in the lead up to her departure, the actress was already having to go through intense preparation for her role.

She shared a sweet tribute to the trainer who was helping her get strong for the role, and the suspenseful nature of the upcoming film implies that her newfound athleticism will certainly come in handy.

