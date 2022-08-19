Who is Instant Dream Home host Danielle Brooks? Here's all you need to know about the Netflix host

Netflix's brand new show Instant Dream Home is one of the streaming giants most talked about shows right now. The reality series sees a group of experts come together to transform the home of one family in just 12 hours. Sounds good right?

The synopsis reads: "Danielle Brooks hosts, with help from Adair Curtis, Paige Mobley, Nick Cutsumpas, and Erik Curtis in addition to added muscle from the neighbourhood at large. Think Ocean's 11 for Home Renovation!" But if you're wanting to know a bit more about the show's host, Danielle Brooks, here's what we know…

Who is Instant Dream Home host Danielle Brooks?

Actress Danielle Brooks is the host of Instant Dream Home. The TV star will certainly be familiar to viewers thanks her role in hugely popular drama series, Orange Is the New Black, in which she played the role of Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson.

Danielle is known for her acting work

In addition to her TV work, Danielle is widely regarded for her theatre work. She was a part of the Washington DC-based Shakespeare Theatre Company before joining the Netflix show and had a major role in Broadway production of The Color Purple.

For her work in the show, Danielle received a Tony nomination in 2015. It was also recently announced that Danielle will be reprising her role in the famed Broadway show for the upcoming movie adaptation alongside Halle Bailey and Taraji P. Henson.

Are you a fan of the show?

Who is Instant Dream Home Danielle Brooks married to?

Danielle Brooks' husband is Dennis Gelin, but not a huge amount is known about him as he tends to keep away from the spotlight. The pair got hitched in Miami in January 2022.

Does Danielle Brooks have children?

Danielle and Dennis are parents to one child. The couple welcomed their daughter, Freeya Carel Gelin, in November 2020. Danielle opened up to Shape magazine about her post-body.

"I created an entire human being, and that should be celebrated, and my body took a beating for that," she said. "It's constantly a struggle... but I'm learning to accept the new me, and that's still a beautiful human being, and that's still a sexy human being."

Danielle and her husband married in January

What are fans making of Instant Dream Home?

While some fans have been loving the Netflix show, others have been unimpressed. Taking to Reddit, one person wrote: "Can we talk about how fake Instant Dream House is?

"The changes that are being made to these houses and yards require planning permission, permits to be pulled, HOA approvals, etc. There's no way these things can happen without the homeowner being aware of it."

Danielle hosts Netflix's Instant Dream Home

Another said: "All I know is I would be so [expletive] if I signed up for a show and then discovered that they did my house in 12 hours without any actual input from me. I do appreciate the 'planning' and 'trial' sessions the team does but I still think it's all [expletive]."

