Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge drops hint about season five's timeline - and fans will be surprised Filming for the next season of the Netflix show is underway

Virgin River's lead actress Alexandra Breckenridge has teased what's ahead for her character Mel Monroe's timeline in season five – and fans might be surprised!

In an interview, the 40-year-old actress hinted that the new episodes could explore a different time in Mel's life. This may come as a surprise to die-hard fans of Virgin River, given the events of the first four seasons have all occurred over just five months.

WATCH: Season four of Virgin River is on Netflix now

"I'm excited to explore more of Mel's backstory this year," Alexandra told Parade, adding: "From what I've seen so far, we get to dive a little bit more into understanding where she's coming from as a person. A character and more of what makes her tick from her childhood, which I always find fascinating."

The first few seasons of Virgin River have featured short flashbacks to Mel's life in LA before moving to Virgin River – including the tragic loss of her husband Mark and their baby. But Alexandra's hint could indicate that more of her childhood could be portrayed on screen. We can't wait to find out!

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel Monroe

Meanwhile, Alexandra has been in Vancouver filming the new season, which is thought to land on Netflix in 2023, but has faced a number of setbacks while working on the episodes.

The actress revealed earlier this week that she had returned to her accommodation after a long day of filming only to be met with no running water.

Season five is currently being filmed

Speaking directly to her followers on her Instagram Stories, she said: "When you've been at work for fourteen hours, you woke up at 4.45[am], you flew the day prior and woke up at 3.55[am], and came back to the Air BnB which had a burst pipe caution tape around the outside and no running water with unlocked doors when you walked into the home.

"And then had to get up the next day and work. So you took yourself to a hotel and said 'I'm not staying here tonight with no running water' and then you looked at the nine pages you had to memorise for the next day."

