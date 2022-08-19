The Sandman: Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen guest star in special bonus episode We're getting A Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope!

Good news, The Sandman fans! After accidentally leaking the news in a rather surprising way earlier this week, bosses behind the Netflix show have confirmed that an extra special episode is on its way.

Set to be released on Friday 19 August, the two-part episode will see the stories of A Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope brought to life, with the help of some huge A-list names, including the stars of the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's other graphic novel, Good Omens.

In the animated A Dream of a Thousand Cats, which sees a kitten dream about a world in which there are feline overlords who control the human race, David Tennant and Michael Sheen lend their voices to two of the cartoon cats, alongside their wives, Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg.

X-Men star James McAvoy, Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh and comedian Joe Lycett have also been billed to lend their voices to the many cats that feature in the episode, alongside Outlander's Rosie Day, Game of Thrones star Nonso Anozi and Interstellar actor David Gyasi, After Life actress Diane Morgan and Batman Begins actor Tom Wu. Neil Gaiman himself also appears on the episode, voicing the Crow.

Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen will appear in the bonus episode

Meanwhile, in the live-action Calliope, Tom Sturridge's titular character is reunited with a former flame of his, played by Melissanthi Mahut, who is best known for her roles in Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Also set to star are Derek Jacobi, who has also previously appeared in Good Omens, Doctor Who's Arthur Darvill and Shadow and Bones' Amita Suman.

The surprise announcement of the episode's release comes after fans were made aware that "unaired" footage from the show's first season had been viewed by drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova on their YouTube series I Like To Watch, which is hosted on the official Netflix channel, Still Watching Netflix.

They were seen discussing the two bonus instalments on their latest episode over the weekend, but not long after the video was released, it was made private, suggesting that Netflix bosses didn't mean to reveal the fact that the extra episode existed.

