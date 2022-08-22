Who is House of the Dragon star Sian Brooke and what else has she starred in?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

House of the Dragon landed on our screens on Monday, bringing with it a whole new host of characters to become dangerously attached to.

MORE: House of the Dragon viewers divided over distressing episode one scene

READ: How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK & US

One new character who is attracting a lot of attention from fans is King Viserys' wife, Queen Aemma Arryn, who is played by Sian Brooke. But where have you seen the actress before? Find out here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen episode one yet?

Who is House of the Dragon star Sian Brooke?

Sian Brooke is a 42-year-old actress from Lichfield in Staffordshire, who plays Queen Aemma Arryn in the medieval fantasy drama.

The actress' real surname is Phillips, however, she took on a stage name to avoid confusion with fellow actress Siân Phillips, choosing Brooke after Lord Brooke, an English Civil War general who was killed at Lichfield.

MORE: House of the Dragon: who is who? Characters in episode one explained

MORE: House of the Dragon: the ultimate guide to the return to Westeros

Sian is married to actor and director Bill Buckhurst, who is known for playing Mr Allcock on BBC soap EastEnders for several episodes in 2010 and also played the role of Ronson in the James Bond film Skyfall. The couple share two children.

Sian plays Aemma in the new series

What else has Sian Brooke starred in?

After graduating from prestigious drama school RADA in 2002, Sian went on to star in various film and television roles over her career.

Sherlock fans may recognise her for playing the iconic detective's sister, Eurus, in the fourth season of the popular BBC drama. She also appeared alongside Sheridan Smith and Gemma Whelan in the BBC miniseries The Moorside, which is based on the kidnapping of Shannon Matthews.

Sian played Eurus in BBC One's Sherlock

As well as these roles, Sian has featured in many other major TV programmes, including Doctor Foster, Good Omens, Guilt and Stephen.

More recently, she played the part of Karen in Apple TV's comedy series, Trying, as well as the role of Megan in ITV's four-part drama, No Return.

MORE: House of the Dragon: Who is Emma D'Arcy and where have you seen them before?

Sian has also enjoyed an extensive career on the stage and has starred in several productions over the years, including King Lear, The Wizard of Oz, Hamlet and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.