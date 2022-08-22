Will there be another season of Netflix's Echoes? Did you enjoy the thriller?

Netflix's new mystery thriller, Echoes, left viewers glued to the screen when it landed on the streaming platform over the weekend.

The twisty drama had fans reeling following an explosive ending, with many wondering whether they can expect to see Michelle Monaghan return to play sisters Leni and Gina any time soon. Find out if another series is on the cards here…

Will there be an Echoes season two?

Echoes has been described by Netflix as a "limited series" which means that the show is not intended to run for more than one season.

However, shows such as HBO's Big Little Lies and The White Lotus, which both began as limited series before going on to return for more episodes, have proved that a hugely positive reception from audiences can influence whether further seasons are made.

Therefore, there's still hope that a second series of Echoes is on the horizon, depending on how well it performs with Netflix users over the next few weeks.

Netflix has not renewed the series

What is Echoes about?

For those who have yet to catch the gripping thriller, it follows identical twins Leni and Gina, who are hiding a dangerous secret from their families. The pair have been swapping lives ever since they were young and now lead double lives as adults. The siblings even share two homes, two husbands and one child.

But when one of the twins goes missing, everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into chaos.

Gable Swanlund as Mattie and Michelle Monaghan as Leni McCleary

Michelle Monaghan leads the cast as twins Leni and Gina, alongside Matt Bomer as Jack, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie, Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James and Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss.

Other cast members include Ali Stroker as Claudia, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Celia Weston as Georgia Tyler and Gable Swanlund as Mathilda 'Mattie' Beck.

