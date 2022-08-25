Selling The OC viewers extremely divided as they make comparisons to Selling Sunset What do you think of the new show?

Selling The OC made its hotly-anticipated debut on Netflix on Wednesday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the eight drama-filled episodes.

The new reality show is a spin-off of Selling Sunset and fans have taken to Twitter to make comparisons between the two.

The original series follows the lives of real estate agents working at the high-end brokerage firm, The Oppenheim Group, in LA, while the latest eight-parter focuses on agents working at the newly-opened office in Orange County, California.

A number of viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the new show, saying that the OC version is more dramatic than the original.

One person wrote: "I'm so in love with #SellingtheOC [think] it's kinda better than Selling Sunset. Oop did I just say that," while another added: "I'm saying it right now. #SellingTheOC is WAYYYYY better than #SellingSunset. Adding male brokers but still having drama. Ofc there's luxury but it's giving real estate with The Hills vibes."

A third agreed, tweeting: "These Selling Sunset spin-offs are way better than the original. The ladies are going to have to bring it to compete with #SellingTheOC and #SellingTampa. Especially with Christine gone."

Viewers are divided over the new series

Other viewers also pointed out that the properties up for sale in the new series are more glamorous than the luxurious homes featured in Selling Sunset. One person wrote: "#SellingtheOC houses > Selling Sunset houses," while another added: "I might like these #SellingTheOC houses better than the #SellingSunset houses."

However, some fans have stayed loyal to the original series, with one person claiming that the new show is boring: "Ten mins into watching #SellingTheOC I turned it off…BORING! Bring back another season of Selling Sunset!" while another agreed, adding: "#SellingTheOC has nothing on Selling Sunset."

Fans have made comparisons to the original series

A handful of viewers also couldn't help but comment on the difference in the agents' fashion sense. One person tweeted: "The fashion is #SellingSunset is still unbeatable. The fits in #SellingTheOC are cute tho!" while another added: "#SellingSunset fashion is still unbeaten tho."

