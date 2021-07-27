Selling Sunset season four: Everything we know so far We are counting down the weeks until the Netflix show returns

Selling Sunset was one of the biggest shows on Netflix last year, so naturally fans have been eagerly awaiting news regarding a fourth season.

Fortunately, after a setback due to the pandemic, the cast and crew are back filming brand new episodes that are due to land on the streaming platform in the future!

So when can fans expect season four to drop? And who will be returning to the Oppenheim Group to show house-hunters the spectacular properties that Beverly Hills has to offer? Here's everything you need to know about the return of Netflix's Selling Sunset...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jason Oppenheim addresses rumours of his brother Brett leaving business

Will there be a Selling Sunset season four?

Yes! Season four of Selling Sunset was confirmed in March this year. Netflix also confirmed that a spin-off series, Allure Realty, was in the works, too – so fans are set to be spoilt with their realtor reality TV!

When can fans expect from Selling Sunset season four?

After the fourth season was announced, the cast including Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald began sharing photos on their social media teasing that they were back filming for the show. Although a release date is yet to be announced, shooting is well underway so fans can be assured that series four is on the horizon.

In early May, Mary shared a snap alongside her co-stars including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Chrishell, and a then-pregnant Christine Quinn, writing in the caption: "We're back baby! Selling Sunset Season 4 & 5 coming to you so, so sooooon!!!"

Series four of Selling Sunset is due on Netflix soon

Who will return for Selling Sunset season four?

As mentioned, the regular faces such as Chrishell, Mary, Amanza, Heather and, of course, Oppenheim Group bosses Brett and Jason are all due to make appearances in series four.

Last year, there was uncertainty regarding Christine's return to the show after it was reported that she had left the real estate company, not to mention the recent birth of her baby. However, the reports were seemingly quashed after Christine could be seen alongside her co-stars filming earlier this year.

In addition to the fan-favourites on the show, viewers can look forward to meeting two brand new stars. Netflix announced: "Vanessa Villela, a Mexican-American novella star-turned-real estate agent and Emma Hernan, an entrepreneur who has an interesting history with the ladies, have joined the cast." We can't wait!

Mary recently shared a snap of the gang back together ahead of the new series

What have the cast said about Selling Sunset season four?

While we're yet to find out what's going to be included in series four – you can be guaranteed that there'll be gorgeous mansions, incredible fashion moments and shocking drama. Christine Quinn told Glamour recently that the next chapter is due to be the "the juiciest yet".

Meanwhile, fans are hoping to get a glimpse into Christine's life as a new mum as well as a peep at Heather Rae Young's upcoming wedding to TV presenter Tarek El Moussa.

