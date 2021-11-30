Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald reveals major update on future of show The show will return sooner than you think!

Mary Fitzgerald has given a major update on the future of the popular Netflix show Selling Sunset - and fans will want to know!

While appearing on Lorraine Kelly’s breakfast programme with her husband Romain Bonnet, Mary revealed that filming for season five is finished and it will land on Netflix in March.

"We have season five coming out probably in March," said Mary. "We’re done filming, we have a couple of pickups when we get back and a couple of interviews still to do but for the most part season five is done filming."

Teasing the upcoming series, Mary said: "It will be very, very good. So any questions, any sort of like, ’What’s going to happen?’ it’s going to be big."

"Season four, I think was very, a lot was going on and just shocking and great and dramatic and season five is going to be the same."

For those who have yet to watch the show, it follows the Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage run by brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, which sells the most extravagant properties in LA, and follows the personal and professional lives of its agents.

Mary teased the upcoming season

The highly anticipated fourth series of the show, which arrived on Netflix on November 24, saw the introduction of two new agents, model-turned-realtor Emma Hernan and novella actress Vanessa Villela.

We also saw the birth of Christine Quinn’s son in the latest series, as well as the continued feud between the show’s self-proclaimed villain and Chrishell Stause.

However, one thing that was notably missing from the fourth series was the romance between broker Jason and agent Chrishell, which was confirmed earlier this year. Hopefully, we will see the beginnings of their romance in season five!

