The Selling Sunset stars' houses have to be seen to be believed Their homes are just as lavish as you may expect

They're used to selling some of the most luxurious and expensive homes in Los Angeles, so it's little surprise that the stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset have found some incredible properties of their own to live in.

From the $3.3million home Chrishell Stause famously fell in love with on the show to the bachelor pad Jason Oppenheim previously showcased exclusively in HELLO!, see where the glamorous realtors call home…

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause reportedly paid $3.3million for a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Hollywood Hills property she was the agent for. The 3,300 square foot home features modern interiors, a beautiful garden and outdoor swimming pool, which has featured in many of Chrishell's Instagram posts.

Crishell Stause lives in the Hollywood Hills

"New house. Who dis? #dreamhome #homeowner #AHHHHHHH," Chrishell wrote as she posed next to her heated outdoor swimming pool in one post.

Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell's boss and former boyfriend Jason Oppenheim opened the doors to his bachelor pad in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2020. Jason owns four properties in Los Angeles with a total value of $20million (£15million), but chooses to live in the one that was his first purchase in the city in 2013, and is located within walking distance of The Oppenheim Group offices.

Jason Oppenheim owns four properties in Los Angeles

He oversaw the complete renovation of the three-bedroom property, which also boasts a sauna, wine cellar, and a 700-square-foot guest house that Jason once stayed in for a year while renting out the main property to bring in extra income.

"The location was great – I made sure to get the worst home on the best block," Jason told HELLO!. "The whole place was ripped out; I only kept one fireplace. The house was built in 1978 and hadn’t been touched at all."

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young lives in Newport Beach

Newly-married Heather Rae Young bought a home with her partner Tarek El Moussa in Newport Beach, California, in September 2020. Tarek had originally bought the property to renovate and sell on, but they ultimately decided to make it their family home along with his two children from his previous marriage to Christina Haack.

The couple also own a cabin in the California mountains close to Heather's parents, and have bought the lot next door so they can build their own mountain home.

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn and her husband share a Hollywood Hills home

Christine Quinn and her husband Richard live together in a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Hollywood Hills home that was once owned by Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal. The three-storey home sits above LA's famous Sunset Strip and has been completely renovated by the couple since they moved in, featuring wood panelled walls and a jungle-themed nursery for their son Christian.

However, it appears a move to a more child-friendly property could be on the cards in the future. "We're outgrowing this home. As much as we love it, it would be nice to have a place with a bigger yard and a flat street that we could take the baby for walks," Christine told People.

Mary Fitzgerald

San Fernando Valley's neighbourhood of Valley Village has been home to Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bennett since January 2021. The couple shared a tour of the property in an interview with HollywoodLife, in which they revealed their open-plan living room is their favourite room in the house.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkhani and her family live in Manhattan Beach

Selling Sunset newcomer Chelsea Lazkani lives in Manhattan Beach, California, with her husband Jeff and their two young children, and occasionally reveals glimpses inside their beautiful home on social media – and on the show.

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan owns a luxurious property in Los Angeles, which was undergoing renovations for several months while she was filming scenes for Selling Sunset. While the work took place Emma reportedly splashed out $35,000 a month to rent a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home above the Sunset Strip, which belongs to her friend Jamie Freed.

