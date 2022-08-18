Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela and fiancé Nick's 'theatrical' wedding details revealed

Selling Sunset star Vanessa and fiancé Nick Hardy have spoken about their highly-anticipated wedding.

Earlier this year, Vanessa revealed that she and her British photographer and creative director beau got engaged after a blossoming romance. Now, the two sat down and spoke to the Three on Thursday podcast.

The two revealed how the pandemic caused them to meet virtually, and Nick said: "I think we both met at the right time… The world was at a standstill, so it really did give us the opportunity to really get to know each other."

And when they finally met, fireworks! Nick said: "We made it after 26 hours of travelling. I came out of the airport, the doors slid open and I just hear this almighty scream and my eyes are a little bit blurry, I'm a little jaded and she comes running towards me.

"I mean it was honestly like a movie and we just held on to each other and we didn't let each other go… it really was incredible." Now that would be a perfect freeze frame.

Vanessa has always looked stunning

The loved-up couple also spoke about their upcoming wedding. Nick said: "We've got the most beautiful venue in San Diego, it's like a dream place. It's a mix between Moroccan and Italian and Spanish vibes, it's just lovely."

He continued: "It's going to be a super intimate wedding, but very theatrical… it should absolutely be a day to remember."

Vanessa, 44, also offered to give advice for those searching for their special person. The brunette beauty said: "I think that when things are so easy and smooth and everything is flowing so perfectly, that's when you know that's the right person for you."

